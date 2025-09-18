Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Jerry Greenfield has announced his resignation after 47 years, citing mounting frustrations with parent company Unilever. Greenfield said he believes the ice cream brand’s voice has been stifled, particularly regarding political activism and global human rights issues.

“Ben & Jerry’s has always been about more than just ice cream,” Greenfield said in a statement. “But Unilever has made it clear they want to silence that legacy.”

The brand has drawn attention in recent years for speaking out in support of Gaza and other human rights causes, often clashing with Unilever’s corporate approach. Greenfield’s departure marks a significant turning point for the company, which has long balanced its countercultural roots with multinational ownership.