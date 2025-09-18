Jimmy Kimmel Declines Apology Amid ABC Suspension Over Remarks

Jimmy Kimmel has made it clear he will not apologize for the remarks he made about the shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The late-night host reportedly planned to clarify his comments by directing focus toward Donald Trump’s most loyal supporters and explaining how his “one of them” remark had been taken out of context.

According to Deadline, a meeting between Kimmel, Disney CEO Bob Iger, and ABC Entertainment chief Dana Walden resulted in the decision to suspend “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The conversation was described as businesslike and polite, with no raised voices despite the controversy.

While Kimmel has held firm on not issuing a public apology, ABC executives are said to be hopeful the suspension will be temporary and that the show can return to air soon. For now, the fallout continues as broadcast partners and political figures weigh in on the incident.