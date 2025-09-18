Another day, another potential lawsuit in Hip Hop. This time, Kid Cudi is shutting down speculation that he ever played a role in stopping a potential Drake and Ye joint album. The Cleveland star took to the Gram on Thursday, September 18, to address accusations made by Consequence, who suggested Cudi interfered with the project and even tied him to Ye’s 2016 hospitalization.

“The other day rapper Consequence made some allegations that were extremely false. The things he said were pretty disturbing,” Cudi said in a video message. He made it clear he had nothing to do with either situation. “Let me be clear: I had nothing to do with Kanye not doing that collab album with Drake. And I damn sure had nothing to do with him being hospitalized and going to the psych ward.”

Cudi dismissed the idea that he could dictate Ye’s career decisions, stressing the independence of his longtime collaborator. “Kanye gon’ do whatever Kanye wanna do. What I look like being like, ‘Yo, I don’t want you to do this album.’ And him being like, ‘OK.’ Yeah, right, in what universe?”

The rapper also revealed that his legal team has already stepped in, confirming that Consequence was served with a cease-and-desist letter. “We sent a cease-and-desist, told him to take it down and retract his statement,” Cudi explained. “I need to get a retracted statement tomorrow. Saying that is extremely false and if not, you’ll be hearing from my lawyer. I’ma hit you in them pockets. That little bit of change you got gonna be mine. Keep playing with me, this is not a game.”

Although Consequence later deleted his remarks, he reposted Cudi’s response with a caption suggesting he had “receipts” to support his claims.

Drake and Ye once teased a collaborative project back in 2017, rumored to be titled Calabasas Is the New Abu Dhabi, but the album never materialized. Now, years later, the drama around that unrealized moment has sparked a new wave of controversy—one Cudi says he won’t tolerate.