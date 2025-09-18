Guess better late than never applies here. LeBron James has spoken publicly about his relationship with Drake for the first time since speculation of a rift began. In a recent sit-down with Complex, the Lakers superstar addressed the chatter with a measured but respectful response, emphasizing that his feelings toward the Toronto rapper remain positive.

LeBron James spoke for the first time about where things stand with Drake after the Kendrick Lamar feud 👀



“Always wish him the best… obviously, different places right now, currently… but it’s always love for sure.” 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/D01M41loJF — Raphouse TV (RHTV) (@raphousetv7) September 18, 2025

“Always wish him the best. Obviously, different places right now. He’s doing his thing. I’m doing mine. But it’s always love for sure,” LeBron said, choosing not to go into detail about what may have caused the shift in their bond.

Talk of tension between the two longtime friends surfaced in 2024 after LeBron was spotted at Kendrick Lamar’s Pop Out show in Los Angeles. The appearance came right in the middle of Kendrick’s lyrical war with Drake, following diss tracks like Euphoria and Not Like Us. Fans immediately began speculating that LeBron’s presence signaled a break in loyalty.

Drake later added fuel to the fire with his Fighting Irish Freestyle, which many listeners interpreted as a jab at LeBron’s high school team, St. Vincent–St. Mary, famously nicknamed the Fighting Irish. More recently, Drake’s single What Did I Miss? stirred the pot with the line, “I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been d*ck riding gang since ‘Headlines,’” a lyric fans linked directly to LeBron’s attendance at Kendrick’s show.

Despite the pointed bars, neither side has offered a full explanation of the fallout. Drake remains focused on his upcoming ninth studio album Iceman, with tracks like Which One featuring Central Cee and Dog House alongside Yeat and Julia Wolf already generating buzz, though the project still has no official release date.

What y’all think about his feelings? Good time to patch things up or it’s a wrap? Let us know.