Multi-platinum R&B singer, songwriter, and actor Mario has announced the Nothing But Us Tour: An Intimate Night with Mario, his first headlining tour in more than a decade. The 13-city run begins November 13 in Richmond, Virginia, and wraps December 9 in Los Angeles, with stops in New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Atlanta, and more.

Presale tickets and VIP packages go live Thursday, September 18 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by general ticket sales on Friday, September 19.

“It’s been so long since I’ve had the opportunity to perform in such intimate rooms for just me and my fans,” Mario shared. “This is going to be a special night whether you’ve been rocking with me for 1, 5, 10, or 20 years. On this night nothing else will matter… Nothing But Us.”

The tour announcement follows the release of Mario’s latest single “Nobody But Us,” out via New Citizen/EMPIRE. The soulful track, which blends classic R&B storytelling with a modern bounce, has already topped Spotify’s RNBX playlist and landed across 16 Apple Music playlists.

Known for his enduring voice and dynamic live performances, Mario continues to cement his legacy as a pillar of R&B with both timeless hits and fresh new music.