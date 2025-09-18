Well, about that White Chicks sequel. Marlon Wayans has made it clear he’s willing to revisit his fan-favorite role in White Chicks, but only if technology can save him from the grueling makeup routine.

While promoting his new film Him on The Breakfast Club, the comedian admitted he’s not eager to repeat the long hours he endured while filming the 2004 classic. “I’m waiting for technology. I’m waiting for AI,” Wayans explained. “I don’t want to sit in makeup seven hours again for 60 days, then work 14 hours after that, which means I’m sleeping two hours every day just to do this movie.”

Wayans believes artificial intelligence could step in to handle the transformation digitally. “AI is coming. I just need to get in makeup twice, then let AI do the rest. I’d be down for that,” he said. “Otherwise, I want to do Black Man: The Moviewhere I spend five minutes in makeup and skip a 12-hour day.”

This isn’t the first time he’s voiced frustration over the process. During Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3 stream, Wayans detailed how he and his brother Shawn, who co-starred in the film, often worked 14-hour days on top of seven-hour makeup sessions, leaving them only a few hours of rest.

Although a sequel was first teased back in 2009 before being shelved, Wayans suggested earlier this year that White Chicks 2 could finally move forward once Scary Movie 6 wraps, which is slated to release in June 2026. Fans of the cult comedy may not have to wait much longer, if AI can help ease the workload.