Just days after Stefon Diggs and Cardi B confirmed they’re expecting a baby together, the Buffalo Bills wide receiver is facing a separate paternity battle that could complicate his personal life.

According to court filings obtained by TMZ Sports, Los Angeles model Aileen Lopera, known online as Lord Gisselle, claims Diggs is the father of her daughter, who was born in April. Lopera first filed a petition in December 2024, and her attorney, Tamar Arminak, recently told The U.S. Sun that her client “looks forward to the day Mr. Diggs acknowledges and provides for his infant daughter in Los Angeles.”

Diggs, who already has an eight-year-old daughter named Nova, has not confirmed paternity. In July, he responded to Lopera’s petition by requesting genetic testing. Court records show that on July 17 a judge ordered both parties to participate in testing, but it remains unclear whether those results have been completed or made available.

Lopera is seeking full legal and physical custody of her daughter, with Diggs limited to visitation, as well as coverage for pregnancy and birth expenses and her legal fees. Diggs, in turn, has asked for joint legal and physical custody if he is determined to be the father, while requesting shared responsibility for expenses and attorney costs.

This latest development arrives at a time when Diggs is in the spotlight both on and off the field. The veteran receiver, now with the New England Patriots, is preparing for the season ahead while also navigating heightened media attention from his relationship with Cardi B, who is gearing up to release her new album Am I The Drama?

For now, the court process will determine the next steps in this paternity case, but the situation places Diggs at the intersection of family, football, and the ever-watchful public eye.