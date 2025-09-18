Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Mya has premiered the official music video for her acclaimed single “Face to Face,” released through her independent label Planet 9 in partnership with Virgin Music Group. Directed by BPace, the striking visual mirrors the track’s exploration of vulnerability, clarity, and inner strength.

“Face to Face” was produced by Lamar “MyGuyMars” Edwards, Mike & Keys, and Mya herself, weaving together classic R&B sensibilities with modern textures. The result is a track that feels both timeless and forward-looking, reaffirming Mya’s ability to innovate while honoring her legacy.

Expanding on the single’s success, Mya has also released a series of remixes across digital platforms. The Summer Remix injects the song with breezy, uptempo R&B textures, making it a warm-weather favorite. The DMV Remix, featuring Washington, D.C. native Phil Ade, delivers a sharp lyrical edge that ties the project back to Mya’s hometown roots. Additional radio edits provide crisp, format-ready versions tailored for DJs and programmers.

The release of the “Face to Face” video comes as Mya continues shaping her next studio album, a project that promises to deepen her reputation as one of R&B’s most enduring and independent voices. With nine albums already to her name, she remains a rare artist who has successfully balanced mainstream success with creative freedom.

This fall, Mya will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of her landmark sophomore album Fear of Flying. Released in 2000, the project cemented her global impact with hits such as “Case of the Ex,” “Free,” and “Best of Me.” Universal Music Enterprises (UMe) and Mya are preparing a special anniversary release, details of which will be announced in October.

For fans, the new visual and upcoming celebrations highlight Mya’s continued evolution as an artist. More than two decades into her career, she remains committed to pushing creative boundaries while staying true to the roots that made her a household name.