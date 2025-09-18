Reebok and Angel Reese have officially unveiled “Fuel,” a new campaign celebrating the release of Reese’s first-ever signature basketball shoe, the Angel Reese 1. The campaign highlights Reese’s unapologetic spirit, her ability to rise above criticism, and her influence both on and off the court.

Narrated by Reese, “Fuel” explores how she transforms doubt and negativity into motivation. “Every comment, every doubt—it all fuels me on the court,” she said. “At the same time, I draw energy from my teammates, my family, and everyone who believes in me. ‘Fuel’ is about rising above the negativity and turning it into strength.”

The two-time WNBA All-Star has already cemented her place in the record books while expanding her reach into fashion, business, and philanthropy through the Angel C. Reese Foundation. The campaign recreates her world with vivid visuals that showcase resilience and empowerment.

For Reebok, “Fuel” marks a continued commitment to basketball and to athletes who bring culture and voice to the game. The Angel Reese 1 will launch globally on September 18 for $120 USD at Reebok.com and select retailers.