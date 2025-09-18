Russell Westbrook’s 5th Annual Why Not? Foundation Poker Night took place on Friday, September 12, at Intrigue Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas. Partnering with the World Poker Tour Foundation, the event drew poker pros, celebrities, entrepreneurs, and supporters for an evening of cards and philanthropy.

Guests included DeAndre Jordan, DeMar DeRozan, Princess Love, Antonio Esfandiari, and Adin Hill, who joined Westbrook and his wife Nina for the signature fundraiser. The immersive poker experience featured live commentary from Doug Polk and event hosting by poker reporter Drea Renee.

Since its launch, the Why Not? Foundation Poker Night has raised more than $1.5 million to benefit underserved communities in South Los Angeles. Proceeds support educational access, workforce development, and critical mental health and wellness programs.

The annual event has become a cornerstone of the foundation’s mission to empower and uplift, blending the excitement of poker with purpose-driven impact.