Sei Less, New York City’s celebrity-favorite restaurant, has debuted a limited-edition Hispanic Heritage Month menu celebrating influential Hispanic stars across music, sports, and entertainment. Available from September 15 through October 15, the prix-fixe experience pays tribute to frequent diners such as Cardi B, Rauw Alejandro, Karl-Anthony Towns, Ozuna, David Ortiz, Fat Joe, Myke Towers, Tokischa, and Love Island winner Amaya Espinal.

The $50 menu features one signature cocktail, four appetizers, four entrées, and two desserts, each inspired by the favorite dishes of these cultural icons. Highlights include the Ozuna Rock Shrimp Tempura, a crispy appetizer honoring the Puerto Rican superstar, and the Rauw Alejandro Sweet and Sour Chicken, a bold and flavorful dish that reflects the reggaeton star’s tastes. For dessert, the Karl-Anthony Towns Dark Chocolate Mousse offers a decadent nod to the NBA star’s versatility, while the Amaya Lychee Papaya Martini celebrates Espinal’s “Amaya Papaya” persona and historic reality TV win.

Sei Less co-founder Ivi Shano said, “For Hispanic Heritage Month, we wanted to honor trailblazers who are innovators in their fields. At Sei Less, we believe we’re more than a restaurant — it’s a home that celebrates culture and community in unforgettable ways.”

Sei Less continues to merge food and culture, following themed menus for Women’s History Month, HipHop50, and Valentine’s Day.