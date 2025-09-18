“Jimmy Kimmel Live” will not air on Friday on Sinclair’s ABC affiliate stations, which will instead broadcast a tribute special honoring Charlie Kirk. The decision follows mounting backlash over comments Kimmel made during his Monday night monologue about the conservative activist’s shooting death.

Sinclair’s leadership is demanding that Kimmel issue a public apology to Kirk’s family and make a personal donation to them and to Turning Point USA, the conservative organization Kirk founded.

“Mr. Kimmel’s remarks were inappropriate and deeply insensitive at a critical moment for our country,” said Sinclair vice chairman Jason Smith in a statement. “We believe broadcasters have a responsibility to educate and elevate respectful, constructive dialogue in our communities. We appreciate FCC Chairman Carr’s remarks today and this incident highlights the critical need for the FCC to take immediate regulatory action to address control held over local broadcasters by the big national networks.”

ABC has suspended late-night host Jimmy Kimmel indefinitely after controversial remarks about the shooting death of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk. A network spokesperson confirmed that “Jimmy Kimmel Live will be pre-empted indefinitely” following Kimmel’s Monday night monologue.

During the segment, Kimmel accused the “MAGA gang” of politicizing Kirk’s killing and mocked both the lowering of flags to half-staff and President Biden’s response, comparing it to “how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish.” The host had previously offered condolences to Kirk’s family on Instagram. Authorities say the September 10 shooting remains under investigation, with no motive confirmed, though court documents indicate the suspect’s mother claimed he had recently adopted progressive causes.

FCC commissioner Brendan Carr, a Trump appointee, called Kimmel’s remarks “the sickest conduct possible” and urged Disney to act, warning of potential consequences for broadcasters. Democratic commissioner Anna Gomez countered that Trump allies were exploiting the situation to suppress free speech.

Major station groups also weighed in. Nexstar Media, one of the largest broadcasters in the U.S., announced it would no longer air the show “for the foreseeable future,” while Sinclair said it would replace Kimmel’s program with a remembrance special for Kirk.

Former President Trump praised ABC’s decision on social media, calling it “great news for America.” Despite the uproar, a source told CNBC that Kimmel has not been fired and that ABC executives continue to review the situation.