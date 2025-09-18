The NFL’s disciplinary process is underway as league officials continue to investigate domestic violence allegations against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

According to reports, Hill’s estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, has accused him of repeated violence during their 17-month marriage. Her attorney, Evan R. Marks, is expected to meet with Lisa Friel, the NFL’s senior vice president for investigations, to discuss the claims in greater detail. That step could open the door for Vaccaro to speak directly with the league.

The NFL announced last week that it had formally launched its review of the situation. Historically, similar cases have fallen under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy, which allows Commissioner Roger Goodell to impose discipline ranging from fines to multi-game suspensions, even in cases where no criminal charges are filed.

Hill has denied the allegations through his attorney, Julius B. Collins, who called them “an attempt…to shake Mr. Hill down.” Despite the ongoing probe, the four-time All-Pro has continued to play for Miami.

The Dolphins, who sit at 0-2 heading into Thursday night’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills, have deferred to the league while the investigation runs its course. Depending on what emerges from the NFL’s discussions with Vaccaro’s legal team, Hill could ultimately face discipline that impacts both his season and Miami’s hopes moving forward.