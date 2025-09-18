Deion Sanders added some extra motivation to Colorado’s practice this week, with a little help from Ice Cube.

The rap legend and entertainment mogul joined the Buffaloes on Tuesday for a candid talk with the team, dropping jewels that echoed the message Sanders has been driving home since day one.

“Don’t complain about what you don’t get because of the work you didn’t put in,” Cube told the players in a clip shared by Well Off Media. “Put in the work and it will pay off for you.”

That philosophy aligns perfectly with where Colorado stands right now. Sitting at 1-2 ahead of Saturday night’s matchup against Wyoming (2-1), Sanders said accountability is the key to turning things around.

“I take full responsibility and accountability for every ‘L’ we’ve received,” Coach Prime told reporters. “But sometimes young men in life have to understand they’re accountable as well for their actions. If you’re going to be accountable to go pick up that NIL check, you’re going to be accountable for what goes on, on that field as well.”

Sanders didn’t reveal who would take the reins at quarterback going forward, but he made clear what he expects out of the position; leadership and consistency. That could mean Kaidon Salter, freshman Julian “JuJu” Lewis, or Ryan Staub, who stepped in last week after backing up Shedeur Sanders the past two seasons.

“That ain’t much to ask for, is it? Leadership and consistency?” Deion said. “I look for that from everyone. Every man, every woman that’s involved in my life — leadership and consistency.”

When asked whether finding an identity or winning mattered more, Sanders kept it simple.

“Winning,” he said without hesitation. “I don’t know coaches that seek identity. I think coaches seek wins. You can call it what you want, but it looks the way it looks. I don’t care what kind of car we pull up in. As long as we pull out of here with a ‘W,’ I’m good.”