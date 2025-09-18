The New York Mets closed their series against the San Diego Padres with an authoritative 6-1 win, getting a career day from Jonah Tong, timely power from their stars, and a much-needed boost in the NL Wild Card race.

Jonah Tong was sharp. He tossed 5.0 innings, allowed 4 hits, 0 earned runs, 0 walks, and struck out 8. By far his cleanest start in recent outings. Despite his season ERA still hovering high at 8.49, this outing showed what he’s capable of when everything clicks. In his last three starts, Tong has mixed rough stretches with flashes of brilliance. This was definitely a top performance.

Pete Alonso crushed a solo home run, cementing his status as one of the Mets’ go-to power threats. Juan Soto also continued his strong season, driving in his 100th RBI of the year. Soto is now hitting .261 on the season with 41 homers and an OPS near .920, numbers that put him among the elite bats in the NL.

One concern, however, is consistency from the rest of the lineup: over the Mets’ last 5 home games, the team batting average is .233, a mark that underscores how much they’ve leaned on their stars lately. But games like this, when the power and pitching combine, can swing momentum in their favor.

NL Wild Card Standings (via MLB/ESPN/CBS)

San Diego Padres follow at 83-69, solid but trailing.

follow at 83-69, solid but trailing. New York Mets are currently third in the NL Wild Card with a 78-74 record, clinging to position but under pressure—Arizona is 1.5 games behind and Cincinnati about 2 games back.

With this win, the Mets not only locked up the series but also strengthened their grip on that third Wild Card spot. But the margin is thin and every game from here on out is magnified. If they expect to make noise in October, nights like tonight, when pitching nails its role and the bats deliver, are exactly what they need.