One of the greatest pitchers of his generation is preparing to close the book on an extraordinary career. The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Thursday that Clayton Kershaw, an 11-time All-Star and three-time Cy Young Award winner, will retire following the 2025 season.
The Dodgers confirmed Kershaw will make the announcement official later today, with his final regular-season start at Dodger Stadium scheduled for Friday night. Dodgers owner Mark Walter praised the longtime ace, stating, “On behalf of the Dodgers, I congratulate Clayton on a fabulous career and thank him for the many moments he gave to Dodger fans and baseball fans everywhere, as well as for all of his profound charitable endeavors. His is a truly legendary career, one that we know will lead to his induction in the Baseball Hall of Fame.”
Drafted in the first round by Los Angeles in 2006, Kershaw made his debut in 2008 and has been a cornerstone of the franchise ever since. Over 452 career games, he has compiled a 2.54 ERA and struck out 3,039 batters, cementing his place as one of the most dominant pitchers of the modern era.
A two-time World Series champion, Kershaw helped deliver the franchise’s long-awaited 2020 championship, throwing 30.2 postseason innings that year with a 2.93 ERA. Across his career, he’s been a consistent anchor for L.A., balancing regular-season dominance with October resilience.
The left-hander’s 2024 campaign was cut short by a bone spur in his left toe, forcing him to miss the postseason. This season, he has returned to form, posting a 3.53 ERA across 102 innings in 20 starts, with the Dodgers poised for another postseason push.
As Kershaw prepares for his farewell run, he leaves behind a legacy defined not only by numbers and championships, but by loyalty to the Dodgers, where he has spent his entire 18-year career. His next stop will undoubtedly be Cooperstown.