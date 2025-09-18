So, Killer Mike entered the Ayesha Curry chat? Let’s get to it … Looks like Steph Curry isn’t staying quiet when it comes to defending his wife. The Golden State Warriors star recently clapped back after rapper Killer Mike appeared to back a viral TikTok that painted Ayesha in a negative light.

The controversy started when TikToker Bookie Woodz claimed that Ayesha was “struggling with trying not to cheat” and accused her of seeking male attention. He went further by mocking her, saying she wanted to “go be GloRilla” and should just “drop an album.”

Killer Mike added fuel by commenting under the post, writing, “My n***a said she wanna go be Glo!!! Man Steph doesn’t deserve the embarrassment. God bless him.”

When Curry caught wind of the remarks, he addressed them head-on in a response shared by The Shade Room. “@killermike naaaaa not you Mike,” he wrote. Curry explained he usually lets critics and “clowns” have their moment but expected more from someone like Killer Mike. “You’re better than that @killermike. Stay in your lane and let God keep blessing me like he is. We r good over here.”

Both Curry’s comments and Killer Mike’s original post were later deleted, suggesting the two may have settled things privately. Still, Curry’s public defense of his wife sent a clear message: he’s not letting anyone, peer or not, disrespect his marriage.