On this day in 2000, Harlem’s own Cam’ron dropped his sophomore album Sports, Drugs & Entertainment on Untertainment Records, the label run by his former manager Lance “Un” Rivera. The project followed his 1998 debut Confessions of Fire and further showcased Cam’s sharp wit, unapologetic Harlem swagger, and ability to blend street tales with commercial appeal.

Originally set to be titled The Rough, Rough, Rough Album, S.D.E. became a statement piece for Cam as he built his foundation in hip hop before the full Dipset takeover. The album featured an impressive lineup of guest appearances including Destiny’s Child, Noreaga, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Prodigy, Dutch & Spade, Freekey Zeekey, Juelz Santana, and Jim Jones, who was just beginning to emerge as part of the Diplomats family.

Powered by standout joints like “What Means the World to You,” “My Hood,” and the title track produced by Harlem’s own DJ Ron G, S.D.E. resonated strongly with fans. While it didn’t immediately catapult Cam to commercial superstardom, it laid critical groundwork for what would become the Dipset revolution in the years to follow.

25 years later, the project is remembered as an essential piece of Cam’ron’s catalog and a time capsule of Harlem hip hop at the turn of the millennium. Salute to Cam’ron, Untertainment, and the Diplomats foundation that turned S.D.E. into a cult classic.