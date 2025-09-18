YouTube Music gathered artists, executives, and cultural leaders for an intimate evening of cocktails, conversation, and music at San Vicente West Village. Lyor Cohen, Global Head of Music for YouTube and Google, alongside artist, producer, and AI filmmaker Jidenna hosted the event.

The night centered on a timely and thought-provoking discussion about the role of generative AI in the music industry. Cohen and Jidenna explored why artists should feel optimistic about AI’s potential, how musicians and filmmakers are already experimenting with creative tools, and the fine balance between innovation and protecting artistic integrity.

They emphasized the immense value AI can add to creative workflows, from expanding storytelling possibilities to reducing barriers for emerging artists. At the same time, the conversation highlighted the shared responsibility of tech companies, artists, and audiences to ensure innovation does not undermine the value of human expression.

The gathering attracted an influential guest list, reflecting the significance of the dialogue at a pivotal moment for the industry. Attendees included Busta Rhymes, Wyclef Jean, Chuck D, Nana Kwabena, Rayna Bass, Selim Bouab, Kevin Liles, Andrew Klein, Dustin Yellin, Xavier Collins, Lorrie Boula, Carletta Higginson, and Madeline Nelson, among others.

The evening took place on the eve of Made on YouTube, the company’s annual marquee event where new creator tools, features, and experiences are unveiled. This year’s installment is expected to spotlight fresh AI-powered resources designed to help artists, songwriters, and filmmakers expand their creative horizons.

For Jidenna, who has been at the forefront of experimenting with AI in visual storytelling, the event was a platform to showcase how the technology can be used responsibly while still amplifying artistry. For Cohen, it was another step in YouTube’s broader mission to serve as a partner for artists navigating the evolving relationship between music and technology.

With AI continuing to shape the creative economy, YouTube Music’s gathering signaled both optimism and caution, acknowledging the transformative potential of the tools while reaffirming the industry’s commitment to honoring the value of human creativity.