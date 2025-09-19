adidas Basketball has introduced the Harden Vol 9 “Flamingo Pink,” the newest addition to James Harden’s celebrated signature line. Designed to balance performance and style, the Harden Vol 9 continues to build on the franchise’s reputation for versatility on the court.
Key innovations include a full-length Lightboost midsole, engineered to deliver lightweight cushioning with greater energy return. Grid-mesh ventilation openings enhance breathability and flexibility, while a fragmented radial traction pattern ensures quick changes of direction and multidirectional grip.
The bold “Flamingo Pink” colorway merges Harden’s dynamic playing style with a vibrant aesthetic, making it equally at home on the hardwood or in streetwear rotations.
The Harden Vol 9 “Flamingo Pink” will retail for $160 and launches September 20, 2025. Fans can find the shoe exclusively on adidas.com, at select adidas stores, and through authorized retailers.