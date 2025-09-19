Another day, another lawsuit. You know the vibes. The ongoing legal fight between Megan Thee Stallion and blogger Milagro Gramz has taken a strange turn with Twitch star Adin Ross caught in the middle. Ross is challenging a subpoena tied to the case after claiming that process servers showed up at his home dressed as a mariachi group and performed outside before handing him legal documents.

Court filings highlight the unusual tactic and Ross insists it was an attempt to humiliate him in public. During a livestream with DJ Akademiks, he recalled, “They called a mariachi band to my house. A Mexican band, to perform outside my house so they could serve me the paper.” He added that his attorney quickly moved to step in, telling him to redirect all communication through legal counsel. Ross even teased the possibility of streaming his deposition for viewers.

The subpoena connects to Megan’s lawsuit against Gramz, which centers on claims of defamation, harassment, and circulation of explicit altered images. Megan alleges that Gramz spread false stories linked to Tory Lanez’s conviction for shooting her. Ross has now filed to have the subpoena thrown out or limited. “The complaint does not mention Ross at all. Without any legal or factual tie, requests like this are just harassment,” his legal team argued.

Ross’s connection to the case is fueled by his past public support for Tory Lanez. In a January stream, Ross proclaimed, “Free motherfing Tory Lanez. And I will always stand by this statement. I don’t give a fk where I’m at in life. Free Tory Lanez.” He later doubled down, openly questioning Megan’s story by saying, “She got caught lying. She got caught lying in 4K.”