Another B2K tour. Okay … Two decades after they ruled the charts, B2K is officially reuniting for a milestone 25th anniversary tour in 2026. Omarion, Raz B, J Boog, and Lil Fizz have confirmed they are stepping back into the spotlight together, giving fans the return they have been waiting for since the group’s early 2000s dominance.

The announcement was sealed with a rare public appearance of all four members outside the Sportsmen’s Lodge in Studio City, a moment that signaled the healing of long standing rifts. Their history of breakups, solo ventures, and public disagreements had left many unsure if the reunion would ever happen. J Boog spoke on the moment, calling it “God’s timing,” suggesting that the bond has been restored in a way that goes beyond music.

The spark for this comeback ignited at the 2025 BET Awards, when the group appeared together on stage for the first time in years. Since then, anticipation has been building, not only for the tour but also for B2K’s first new album in over twenty years. Omarion, who recently signed a solo partnership with Create Music Group, confirmed that the deal will also support the group’s return to the studio.

Raz B added fuel to the excitement by promising that the anniversary shows will feature more than just the biggest hits. Fans can expect unreleased gems and deep cuts that were left out of past tours like the Millennium and Scream Tours, giving day one supporters a chance to relive the full scope of B2K’s catalog.

The timing could not be better. Y2K energy is flooding back into streaming platforms and live events, introducing younger listeners to the group’s legacy while longtime fans revisit the soundtrack of their teen years. With the culture leaning heavy into early 2000s nostalgia, B2K is primed to bring back the frenzy that once defined an era.