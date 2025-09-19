On September 17, Chance the Rapper weighed in on the unexpected resignation of Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Jerry Greenfield, framing the move as a moment that speaks to larger questions of corporate activism and accountability.

The announcement came from Greenfield’s longtime partner, Ben Cohen, who said Greenfield’s “legacy deserves to be true to our values, not silenced by @MagnumGlobal.” Cohen pointed the finger at Magnum, a Unilever subsidiary, as the source of the clash inside the company.

Chance quickly highlighted Ben & Jerry’s unique position in corporate America. “Ben & Jerry’s is the only major company I know of that has repeatedly lobbied for Black American Reparations,” he tweeted, stressing how rare it is for a brand of its size to openly push such causes.

After 47 years, Jerry has made the difficult decision to step down from the company we built together. I’m sharing his words as he resigns from Ben & Jerry’s. His legacy deserves to be true to our values, not silenced by @MagnumGlobal #FreeBenAndJerrys pic.twitter.com/EZXGRjs76a — Ben Cohen (@YoBenCohen) September 17, 2025

He went further, linking Greenfield’s exit to the ice cream makers’ history of polarizing stances. “Two older men with access who have no incentive other than justice, are now being punished and silenced for their unwavering support of Palestine,” Chance said.

That support has long been controversial. In 2021, Ben & Jerry’s stopped selling its products in Israeli-occupied territories, sparking lawsuits and political backlash. Both Cohen and Greenfield defended the decision as an extension of their long-held commitment to human rights.

For Chance, Greenfield’s resignation isn’t just about one executive stepping down; it’s about efforts to quiet voices that challenge powerful interests. “I’m not heartbroken, I’m galvanized. We continue to fight the good fight,” he added, calling the moment a rallying point rather than a loss.

The situation once again shows how Ben & Jerry's has carved out a singular role among major brands. By drawing parallels between reparations for Black Americans and Palestinian rights, Chance framed the struggles as interconnected battles for justice across communities.