Colin Kaepernick is stepping up yet again. The former 49ers star turned multi-hyphenate activist is lending support to the family of Demartravion “Trey” Reed as they demand answers about his death. Through his Know Your Rights Camp Autopsy Initiative, Kaepernick has funded a second autopsy after Reed’s loved ones raised concerns about the official findings. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced the move on Friday, September 19, noting that the family believes key details may have been overlooked.

Reed, a 21 year old from Grenada, Mississippi, was found on Delta State University’s campus on September 15. His body was discovered hanging from a tree near the pickleball courts, prompting classes to be canceled as shock rippled through the community. Local police and university officials quickly said there was no sign of foul play.

By September 17, the Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s Office had ruled the case a suicide by hanging. Toxicology results are pending and could take weeks. The Bolivar County Coroner also reported no evidence of physical harm prior to Reed’s death. Still, his family remains skeptical and continues to push for independent confirmation.

Crump highlighted the wider impact of the case, saying, “Trey’s death evoked the collective memory of a community that has suffered a historic wound over many, many years and many, many deaths. Peace will come only by getting to the truth. We thank Colin Kaepernick for supporting this grieving family and the cause of justice and truth.”

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has taken the lead, with records also forwarded to the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for review. For Reed’s family, the independent autopsy represents not only a search for clarity but also a step toward healing in the face of devastating loss.