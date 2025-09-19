Dame Dash has taken his feud with Cam’ron to the courts, filing a massive $300 million defamation lawsuit against the Harlem rapper. According to reports circulating from Dusko Poppington on Instagram, Dash and his partner Raquel Horn, along with The Dash Group, have retained legal counsel and issued a formal demand letter to Cam’ron.

The letter outlines a long list of grievances, accusing Cam’ron of defamation, business disparagement, unjust enrichment, tortious interference, conspiracy, and harassment. Specifically, it cites Cam’s public comments about Dash and Horn, allegations diminishing The Dash Group’s credibility, and attempts to interfere with Dash’s family by reaching out to his sons.

The suit also claims Cam’ron cut Dash out of a cannabis venture he helped establish, improperly secured ownership and profits from the Dip Set Clothing Company, which Dash says he co-founded, and disclosed confidential discussions with Roc-A-Fella that allegedly harmed Dash’s relationship with Jay-Z.

Dame Dash is now suing Cam'ron for $300 million for defamation of character:



"Cam'ron made my wife and 2 sons uncomfortable. I would never do anything violent and I don't want anyone that loves me to do anything violent so this is the only way I can handle this"



(Via… pic.twitter.com/oqss0mdCFO — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) September 19, 2025

Dash is seeking $300 million in damages for what he describes as reputational harm, emotional distress, and lost business opportunities. The filing also demands that Cam’ron comply with a series of conditions within 14 days. Among them: a cease-and-desist order on all alleged defamatory statements, removal of social media posts, a public apology, a full accounting of profits from Dip Set Clothing and the G5/Pink Mink cannabis business, and the return of ownership rights tied to both ventures.

This latest legal move adds another chapter to the long, turbulent history between Dame Dash and members of Dipset, intertwining personal disputes with business dealings that continue to spill into the public eye.