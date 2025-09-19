Drake has added yet another milestone to legendary career. His 2023 LP For All The Dogs has officially logged 100 weeks on the Billboard 200, making it the tenth of his albums to reach this landmark. That said, the reigning champ in Drake’s discography remains Take Care, which has now amassed 653 weeks on the chart. Meanwhile Nothing Was the Same has also crossed the 500 week threshold, a feat most albums only dream of.

That’s just wild on it’s face.

Released October 6, 2023, under OVO Sound / Republic Records, For All The Dogs landed at No. 1 and stayed atop for two weeks in its debut. It blended rap, R&B, and experimental touches, featuring high profile collaborators like 21 Savage, SZA, Chief Keef, Sexyy Red and more. The production team was equally stacked with frequent collaborate and OVO honcho 40 to name one of the producers. Even now as it sits at No. 74 on the chart, its staying power adds to Drake’s legacy of consistent dominance rather than flash in the pan success.

That album is definitely one of them ones and it’s no surprise it’s still breathing on the charts.

Fans are buzzing for Drake’s upcoming ninth solo album Iceman, expected in late 2025. It’s positioned to follow For All The Dogs and mark his next chapter as a solo artist. Teasers and promotional drops like What Did I Miss?, Which One, featuring Central Cee, and Dog House with Yeat and Julia Wolf have already started to breathe, all organically and IYKYK.

On top of that, Drake is currently on the $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK/EU tour with PartyNextDoor, supporting their collaborative Some Sexy Songs 4 U platinum selling collab project. The tour has been taking them across arenas in the UK and continental Europe, with fans showing out for both new tracks and classic records.

With Iceman on the horizon and live shows still selling, Drake is reminding everyone that For All the Dogs is one notch on a heavy belt built on longevity and success. Good for you, Drizzy.