The latest collection pushes wearable tech forward with stronger performance and fresh style. Users get up to twice the battery life, an upgraded 12MP ultra-wide camera capable of recording in 3K Ultra HD, new hands-free capture modes, and improved immersive audio. On the design side, three new seasonal colors debut alongside a limited-edition Matte Transparent Wayfarer fitted with Transitions® Ruby lenses.

For the first time, Meta Ray-Ban Display brings a full-color lens display directly to smart eyewear. Built into the right lens, it discreetly surfaces incoming messages, photo previews, video calls, and AI-powered guidance like step-by-step directions. Each pair comes with Transitions® lenses, with prescription options available.

Control is handled through the Meta Neural Band, an EMG wristband that translates subtle hand and finger movements into intuitive commands. With EssilorLuxottica’s lens expertise and Meta’s advancements in AI and hardware, the Display redefines what hands-free technology looks like.

Meanwhile, Oakley Meta Vanguard introduces the next phase of Athletic Intelligence, following the success of Oakley Meta HSTN. It combines PRIZM optics, durable swappable lenses, clear open-ear audio, and extended battery life — built to keep athletes connected and performing at their peak.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 is available globally now starting at $379 USD. Meta Ray-Ban Display will launch in select U.S. stores on September 30, starting at $799 USD, with international rollout set for early 2026.