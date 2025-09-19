Hip-hop legend Ice Cube has officially kicked off his Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude Tour, a celebration of 40 years of music and cultural impact. The opening night in Denver set the stage for what promises to be one of the most significant tours in hip hop history.

Cube delivered an electrifying three-hour set that blended new material from his latest album, Man Up, with career-defining classics. Fans roared as he performed staples like “It Was a Good Day,” “Check Yo Self,” and “You Can Do It,” alongside new tracks such as “Before Hip Hop.”

The night captured Cube’s enduring influence and the energy of a fan base that spans generations. The Truth to Power Tour is designed as a career-spanning experience, honoring both Cube’s role as a pioneer and his continued creativity as an artist.

With more cities ahead, the tour stands as a powerful reminder of Ice Cube’s lasting mark on music and culture.