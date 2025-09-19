Los Angeles police have stepped up their investigation into rising artist d4vd following the disturbing discovery of a teenager’s body linked to a vehicle connected to him. What began with questions about an abandoned Tesla has now grown into a wide reaching probe drawing intense scrutiny from both authorities and the public.

On the night of September 17, officers executed a search warrant at a Hollywood Hills residence tied to the case. Investigators were seen leaving the property after several hours with a computer and multiple evidence bags. While police have not confirmed any direct connection between the home, the car, and d4vd himself, the search has amplified attention on the young performer.

The development coincided with the sudden cancellation of d4vd’s scheduled Seattle show, originally set for the same day. Reports suggest he had traveled to Los Angeles earlier, aligning his movements with the unfolding investigation. The fallout has rippled into his career, with social chatter, resurfaced tweets, and leaked tracks fueling speculation. Notably, Kali Uchis publicly announced she would pause a planned collaboration, citing uncertainty surrounding the case.

The victim has been identified as 15 year old Celeste Rivas, whose body was found inside a Tesla that had been abandoned for two weeks at a tow yard in Hollywood. Rivas had been missing since April 2024. Online speculation has linked her to d4vd through leaked music, a rumored shared tattoo, and allegations that she may have been in a relationship with him.

These revelations have intensified concerns about possible grooming and inappropriate contact. While the speculation grows, d4vd has kept a low profile, with only minimal statements issued by his representatives and sparse interaction with fans on socials. For now, investigators continue to examine the seized electronics and other items, while public attention remains locked on how this deeply troubling story will unfold in the weeks ahead.