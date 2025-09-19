King Combs has released the cinematic video for “LONELY ROADS,” the opening track from his latest project NEVER STOP, produced by Kanye West. Set in a desert landscape, the visual captures themes of family, grief, and resilience, blending personal storytelling with striking lighting effects that reflect his inner state.

The video shifts between images of his late mother, heartfelt moments with his siblings, and lyrics expressing solidarity with his father amid controversy and legal challenges. North West makes a confident appearance, delivering a verse about freedom and self-expression: “Doing everything I want, that’s the key to life / When you see me shining, then you see the light.”

Jaas’ soaring vocals add a powerful layer, transforming the track into an anthem of strength and hope. Together, the collaborators turn “LONELY ROADS” into a moving piece that underscores King Combs’ journey of navigating loss while finding light in dark times.