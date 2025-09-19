The NFL announced the return and expansion of its NFL Artist Replay program, highlighting the intersection of football, art, and community. Curated by artist Kendall Hurns, the 2025 program features six visual artists and for the first time includes an NFL player. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Marco Wilson will contribute original artwork inspired by his personal journey and creative expression.
“NFL Artist Replay expands the way visual art reflects the spirit of football,” said Ian Trombetta, NFL senior vice president of social and influencer marketing. “This season, we’re thrilled to include Marco alongside a talented roster of artists, giving fans a deeper connection to the game.”
The program profiles artists throughout the fall, showcasing their practice, personal stories, and football-inspired work. Featured visual artists include Calvin Clausell Jr., Kayla Mahaffey, McFlyy, Joseph Anthony Perez (Sentrock), and Sydnie & Haylie Jimenez. Hurns, founder of Arte Haus Studios, emphasizes empowering diverse talent and creating access in historically exclusive spaces.
The three-day NFL Artist Replay event, presented by Starter, will take place during Art Basel in Miami from December 5 to 7. Highlights include a media preview and gallery panel, community workshops, and an official game day watch party with the Miami Dolphins.
Launched in 2023, NFL Artist Replay continues to celebrate creativity, diversity, and culture, offering fans new ways to engage with football beyond the field. Profiles and artwork will roll out starting September 23 on NFL.com/ArtistReplay and the league’s social channels.