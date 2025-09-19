In a powerful blend of art and purpose, the Nigel Sylvester Foundation is partnering with renowned artists for the Pedal Forward Artist Bike Auction to support its mission of empowering youth through cycling. The auction, hosted on the premier digital-first commerce and content platform JOOPITER, will feature four one-of-a-kind, artist-painted bikes, with proceeds directly funding the foundation’s “Switching Gears” program.

The Pedal Forward auction offers a rare opportunity to own a unique piece of functional art while making a meaningful impact on the escalating youth mental health crisis. Each bike is a collaborative masterpiece, blending the creative vision of renowned artists with a shared commitment to philanthropy. Participating artists include Mcflyy & Chelsea B (with the support of Arte Haus), Sue Tsai, and Futura. The bikes will be on view at Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club flagship store in SoHo on 7 Mercer Street during the JOOPITER online auction, which runs from September 16 to 25. All lots can also be viewed now at JOOPITER.com.

Proceeds from the auction will directly support the Nigel Sylvester Foundation’s “Switching Gears” program. Launched in 2023, the six-week program teaches students biking basics while highlighting the mental and physical health benefits of cycling to address the mental health crisis among middle and high school students. According to a 2022 CDC Report, 1 in 4 students in this age group experience mental illness, with conditions like anxiety and depression on the rise. By teaching students biking basics and highlighting the mental and physical benefits of cycling, the program fosters a sense of community, resilience, and empowerment. Research shows that physical activity, like cycling, releases endorphins and serotonin, acting as a natural stress reliever and providing a positive path for personal growth.

The visionary athlete who has extended his career far beyond traditional BMX, Nigel Sylvester, established the Nigel Sylvester Foundation in 2021 with a mission to use biking as a catalyst for positive change.

“The Pedal Forward auction is a culmination of art, community, and purpose,” said Nigel Sylvester. “Each bike represents a unique journey, and we are so grateful to the artists who contributed their talent to this cause. Their support will allow us to continue providing young people with the tools to navigate life’s challenges and discover the power of the bike.”