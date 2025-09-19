EssilorLuxottica and Meta have unveiled the next generation of the Ray-Ban Meta collection, the world’s best-selling AI glasses. The new models are designed to be worn from morning until night, blending timeless Ray-Ban style with bold innovation to make AI glasses more wearable than ever. The collection is now available for purchase, with expanded availability to Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Brazil later this fall.

According to Rocco Basilico, Chief Wearables Officer for EssilorLuxottica, glasses are the fastest-growing category in wearable technology. He believes the Ray-Ban Meta collection has proven that iconic design combined with breakthrough AI technology is a product the world will embrace.

The new Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) model introduces several key upgrades: it has a longer battery life, now with an eight-hour charge, and can charge to fifty percent in just twenty minutes. The glasses also feature a twelve-megapixel camera for 3K Ultra HD video capture, as well as new hands-free filming features like hyperlapse and slow-motion modes. The upgraded five-mic system offers immersive audio, with a new Conversation focus feature coming soon in a software update.

The collection includes iconic shapes like the legendary Wayfarer and the modern Skyler, all of which can be fitted with Transitions lenses that seamlessly adapt to changing light conditions. For the fall season, the lineup includes three new colors: Wayfarer Shiny Cosmic Blue, Skyler Shiny Mystic Violet, and Headliner Shiny Asteroid Grey. There is also a limited-edition Matte Transparent Wayfarer paired with Transitions Gen S Ruby lenses for those seeking exclusivity.

“This is not about gadgets—it is about making technology invisible, wearable, and desirable, in the way only Ray-Ban can,” said Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, President of Ray-Ban. He added that the brand will continue to design not just eyewear, but “the future of how people experience vision, style, and connection.”