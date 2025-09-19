Rihanna’s 2011 revenge-themed hit “Man Down” has reached 1 billion views, making it the Barbadian superstar’s 11th video to achieve the milestone as a lead, featured artist, or collaborator.

The singer also charts “Breakin’ Dishes,” a deep cut from her 2007 album Good Girl Gone Bad, at #73 on US Top Songs and #34 on US Top Songs on Shorts as the track gains traction in shortform video. Rihanna ranks #48 on US Top Artists, reflecting her enduring influence across streaming platforms and social media trends.