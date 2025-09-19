Kind of excited for this one. British crime shows are usually top tier drama and now “50 Cent” Jackson is expanding his television empire with Fightland, a gritty new Starz series rooted in the high stakes world of British boxing. Production has officially kicked off in London with Howard Charles, Nicholas Pinnock, and Deborah Ayorinde set to lead the cast.

Directed by Otto Bathurst for the opening episodes, with Sebastian Thiel handling the rest of the season, the series promises to blend crime drama with the raw energy of combat sports. Jackson executive produces through his G Unit Film & Television banner, continuing his run of hard hitting storytelling that has already reshaped the Starz lineup.

The story follows Maduka “Duke” Kilroy, played by Howard Charles, a former heavyweight world champion who returns to London after a devastating tragedy. Duke is determined to seek revenge against the crime family he believes betrayed him. Opposite him stands Nicholas Pinnock as Kingsley Marshall, a Jamaican born South London crime boss who balances a sprawling underworld operation with deep ties to boxing and gambling. Deborah Ayorinde stars as Joy Marshall, Kingsley’s ambitious wife who is steadily building her own empire outside of her husband’s shadow.

The ensemble also features Charles Babalola and Anita Joy Uwajeh as Kingsley’s children Ezekiel “Zeek” and Cebella “Cece” Marshall, Tahirah Sharif as Kim Harper, a ring card girl who bonds with Duke, Tyler Conti as Duke’s loyal best friend Justin “Jay” Hall, and Richard Pepple as Garry “Gazzer” Kilroy, Duke’s estranged father who now trains amateur fighters.

Behind the scenes, Jackson is joined by Expanded Media’s Francis Hopkinson and Kate Leadbetter as executive producers. Damione Macedon and Raphael Jackson Jr., known for their work on Power, BMF, and Genius: MLK/X, are on board as showrunners, writers, and executive producers. Daniel Fajemisin Duncan and Marlon Smith also contribute as writers and executive producers.