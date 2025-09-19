Billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen is pressing forward with his ambitious plan to transform the area around Citi Field into a year-round destination, with a casino project at the center of his proposal. Partnering with Hard Rock, Cohen has positioned his bid as a major economic driver for Queens, pitching not only gaming but also restaurants, entertainment, and community development around the ballpark.

The plan, however, is not without hurdles. One of the key issues facing state gaming regulators is whether to grant a license to a project located so close to existing racinos. Cohen’s casino would sit just 10 miles from Aqueduct’s Genting Resort World, while Bally’s is only a short distance from MGM’s Empire City facility at Yonkers Raceway. Regulators worry that a new property so near to current operators could cannibalize their business, making the final decision far from straightforward.

Cohen’s bid remains among the highest-profile in the competition, especially as some notable rivals have already been shut down. Earlier this year, the splashy Times Square proposal backed by Roc Nation, Jay-Z, SL Green, and Caesars Entertainment was rejected, eliminating one of the most heavily promoted bids in Manhattan. That development has left the Cohen-Hard Rock plan as one of the leading contenders, with fewer competitors in the race for one of the limited downstate licenses.

Still, Cohen isn’t the only billionaire with a vision for New York’s casino future. Developer Stefan Soloviev, in partnership with Mohegan Sun, continues to push the “Freedom Plaza” project along the East River, a bid that remains under consideration and adds pressure to what is already a crowded field.

For Mets fans, Cohen’s project carries implications beyond gaming. His vision for Willets Point extends into creating a dynamic entertainment district that could draw visitors well after the baseball season ends. Whether state regulators agree to bring a casino to Queens could ultimately reshape both the team’s neighborhood and the city’s competitive casino landscape.