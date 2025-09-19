Major League Baseball has officially placed new limits on how teams can evaluate amateur talent in the offseason. In a memo obtained by ESPN, the league announced that executives and scouts will be barred from watching, collecting data, or analyzing players during a designated “Amateur Recovery Period.”

The policy, which runs from October 15 to January 15 for high school juniors and seniors, and November 15 to January 15 for college players, was created to address rising concerns about year-round baseball. MLB’s own study on pitching injuries found a troubling connection between nonstop training, showcase events, and the growing number of elbow and shoulder problems in young arms. According to The American Journal of Sports Medicine, more than 80% of pitchers at MLB’s 2023 combine already showed abnormalities in their UCL, the ligament that often leads to Tommy John surgery.

During this period, team officials cannot attend games, workouts, showcases, or any baseball-related activities. They also can’t receive or request video, ball-tracking data, or third-party reports. Violations could result in fines, suspensions, or even placement on the ineligible list for employees, while teams could face penalties in the draft or international signings.

MLB says the purpose of the policy is to “alleviate the pressure on young players to forego rest and recovery, curb overuse, and keep players healthier as they strive for a future in professional baseball.” Players themselves are still allowed to participate in winter events, but without the direct presence of MLB scouts, the showcase circuit led by organizations like Perfect Game and Prep Baseball Report could look very different this offseason.

With injuries to pitchers continuing to dominate headlines, this move signals a clear shift in how the league plans to protect its next generation of talent.