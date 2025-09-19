Gospel rap artist The Golden Lord (also known by the initials KDLS) continues to lift up voices and faith through his music. His newest single, “Cristo,” brings a Spanish-influenced vibe, from the rhythm to the bounce, that’s not only distinct but undeniably infectious. The track shows how his faith and musical creativity intersect, producing something that both energizes and uplifts.

In January 2025, The Golden Lord resigned his publishing agreement with MusicOfTheSea.com, a hybrid publishing/licensing company with offices in Chicago and Los Angeles. After that decision, Music Of The Sea compiled and released three compilation albums of his material. These albums are available under the name THE GOLDENLORD across all major streaming platforms and digital retailers.

Beyond “Cristo,” his catalog includes numerous tracks that reflect his commitment to spiritual themes, scriptural truth, and Gospel-centered encouragement. Fans looking for more of his work can regularly find it on BibleHipHop.com, where he’s featured among other Christian Hip Hop artists sharing messages of hope and faith.