On this day in 1989, Big Daddy Kane dropped his sophomore album It’s a Big Daddy Thing on Warner Bros./Cold Chillin’ Records, cementing his reputation as one of hip hop’s sharpest lyricists and most charismatic figures. Following the success of his debut Long Live the Kane, this project showed growth in both sound and presentation—pushing Kane into new territory as not just an MC, but a cultural icon.

With production contributions from Marley Marl, Prince Paul, Easy Mo Bee, and Teddy Riley, the album balanced hard-hitting beats with a more polished, radio-friendly sound. Tracks like “Warm It Up, Kane” showcased his technical mastery and battle-ready bravado, while songs such as “Smooth Operator” established him as hip hop’s first true sex symbol. Kane’s ability to merge style, swagger, and lyrical dominance gave the album a broad appeal beyond the underground.

Commercially, It’s a Big Daddy Thing became Kane’s most successful release, selling over 500,000 copies in the United States. Critically, it is remembered as a cornerstone of the Golden Era, with major publications praising its versatility and Kane’s effortless delivery. The album’s legacy has endured for decades, even crossing over into pop culture when “Warm It Up, Kane” appeared on Playback FM in the 2004 video game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Thirty-six years later, It’s a Big Daddy Thing remains a defining project of late ’80s hip hop—an album that not only elevated Big Daddy Kane’s career, but also influenced how style, performance, and lyrical prowess could merge to create a complete hip hop package.