Risng hip-hop artist Maribased1, born Jamari Smith, returns with a brand-new banger titled “Spot’em Got’em”, poised to take over the airwaves and playlists nationwide.

Hailing from West Seattle, Maribased1 has become a standout figure in the Northwest music scene, known for his catchy phrases, magnetic stage presence, and slick lyrical wordplay. With multiple accomplishments under his belt, including national tours alongside Lil Mosey, Shoreline Mafia, Blueface, and more, Maribased1 continues to prove he’s a force to be reckoned with in hip-hop.

No stranger to the spotlight, his music videos have aired on major platforms like BET Jams, Revolt, and other major video outlets. He has also made waves on the Billboard charts, with previous singles landing on the iTunes Top 100 Hip-Hop Charts — a rare feat for an independent Seattle artist.

“When I wanted to record Spot’em Got’em, I set out to create a record that speaks about Seattle and what it means to be part of this exclusive community. It’s all about enjoying what you’re doing and loving the process,” says Maribased1

With “Spot’em Got’em,” Maribased1 is setting his sights even higher. The single delivers raw energy and street-savvy confidence, solidifying his reputation as one of the most promising voices in the game.