Whelp, the world is once again talking about Ye as the new documentary In Whose Name? arrives in theaters. Directed by Nico Ballesteros, the film offers a raw, unfiltered portrait of one of music’s most polarizing figures. Ballesteros began documenting Ye’s life in 2018, when he was just 18 years old, using only an iPhone. Over six years he collected more than 3,000 hours of footage, ultimately shaping it into a 106 minute feature.

The eye opening doc dives into some of Ye’s most turbulent chapters. It addresses his ongoing battle with bipolar disorder, the highly publicized breakdown of his marriage to Kim Kardashian, and the fallout from controversial remarks in 2022 that cost him millions in brand partnerships. The film also revisits earlier flashpoints, such as the infamous 2009 VMAs moment with Taylor Swift, while blending in new and never before seen footage that gives viewers rare access to Ye’s inner circle.

One of the standout moments comes from Pharrell Williams, who sat down with Ye in 2018 and issued a warning that feels eerily prophetic. “One messed up facet, just like a diamond, one messed up facet can mess the whole thing up,” Pharrell cautioned, hinting that even a single wrong move could threaten everything Ye had built.

The film also reveals tension in Ye’s marriage long before it became public. In one scene, Kardashian challenges him after he told reporters they were moving to Chicago, leading to his admission that he had been off his medication for months. Another emotional sequence captures him shouting at Kris Jenner until she breaks down in tears.

Other moments add to the surreal and unpredictable nature of Ye’s world. Michael Che confronts him backstage at Saturday Night Live, while another scene shows Ye and Elon Musk lying on a bed after a Miami performance, caught in a strange late night exchange.

With its mix of intimate moments, celebrity cameos, and unfiltered access, In Whose Name? forces audiences to wrestle with the brilliance and chaos that have defined Ye’s legacy.