Jordan Brand recently showcased its latest winter and cold-weather collections, revealing a lineup of footwear and apparel built with both functionality and style in mind. The new collections, including the Mountainside and RealTree lines, lean into performance-ready designs while maintaining the brand’s unique personality.

Mountainside and RealTree: Functionality Meets Flair

The new Mountainside collection is designed for winter conditions, bringing “energy and color to Holiday 2025.” It features dynamic silhouettes, vibrant prints, and weather-ready textiles, with the flagship Mountainside Jacket leading the charge. This limited-edition GORE-TEX jacket features a pixelated, all-over print inspired by the crowd from Michael Jordan’s infamous 1988 dunk contest.

For a more rugged, tactical vibe, the RealTree collection brings a bold, three-dimensional camo pattern to classic streetwear silhouettes. Pieces like a down-filled parka, a cropped hoodie, and a remix of the classic Chicago jacket are updated with the RealTree print, making them a standout addition to any winter wardrobe.

New Footwear for Any Condition

Jordan Brand also introduced several new footwear styles built for all-conditions performance.

The AJ1 Element Low is a weather-ready take on the classic sneaker, featuring GORE-TEX waterproofing, a high-end rubber outsole for trail traction, and a reflective overspray application.

The Jordan Trunner O/S (Off-Season) is a versatile, chunky silhouette with breathable mesh and a cushioned foam sole for all-day comfort. It borrows inspiration from '90s basketball and the 2000s Jordan Trunner, and is available for $115 starting October 1st.

The Women's Jordan Trunner LX is a reimagined, sleek silhouette with breathable mesh and a chunky foam sole for style and comfort. It's available now on Jordan.com for $135.

The new Women's Jordan Mule combines a classic loafer upper with a soft foam platform, creating a sleek and comfortable shoe with premium details for everyday wear. It is also available now on Jordan.com for $145.

Altogether, these new collections and footwear releases highlight Jordan Brand’s focus on innovative design that can handle the elements without sacrificing style.