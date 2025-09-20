Hip-hop icon Slick Rick and acclaimed actor Idris Elba have teamed up for a powerful new track, “Badman Generation.” The song, which also has a music video directed by Meji Alabi, is a bonus release from Slick Rick’s recently debuted visual album, VICTORY.

This collaboration marks the first official creative partnership between the two globally recognized artists, both of whom share British roots. The track was recorded at Idris Elba’s 7WALLACE Studios in London, with the video shot on the iconic Electric Avenue in South London, where Slick Rick grew up. The location serves as a cinematic tribute to their shared cultural identity.

According to Slick Rick, “Badman Generation’ is style, strength, and storytelling — rooted in the brotherhood between Idris and I infused with the grit and glory of South London.” Elba added that his generation’s creativity was “born out of originality,” and that the song represents “who we are and what we experienced in life.”

The four-and-a-half-minute track is a bold, forward-thinking piece of music. It will be released as a limited edition 45 RPM record. The music video was directed by Grammy Award-winner Meji Alabi, a Nigerian-British director known for his cinematic and global visual style.

The single extends the VICTORY visual album project, which celebrates 26 years since Slick Rick’s last album. The project was executive produced by both Slick Rick and Idris Elba and features collaborations with artists like Nas and Giggs. VICTORY is a cross-continental homage to Slick Rick’s roots, with striking visuals filmed across the U.S., the UK, and Africa.

Watch the video below.