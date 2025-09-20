Exclusives featured

Today In Hip Hop History: Marley Marl Dropped His Pivotal Juice Crew Debut LP ‘In Control Vol.1’ 37 Years Ago

September 20, 2025
Sha Be Allah

The title of “super producer” isn’t one that gets handed out loosely in Hip-Hop. Every era has had that one figure behind the boards shaping the sound of the culture; Dr. Dre, Pete Rock, RZA, Swizz Beatz, Jermaine Dupri, Timbaland, The Neptunes, Mike Will Made-It, and Metro Boomin, to name a few. These architects not only set the pace for their time but also helped push Hip-Hop’s influence across genres and into the mainstream.

But before all of them, there was Marley Marl. On this day in Hip-Hop history, the Queensbridge legend dropped his debut compilation, In Control, Vol. 1, a project that cemented him as the culture’s first true super producer and forever changed the way rap would sound.

Prior to Marley’s rise, Hip-Hop production was raw and often stripped down, stiff drum patterns, repetitive loops, and bare-bones beats that left most of the heavy lifting to the MC. Marley Marl flipped that formula. His drum programming knocked with a swing that felt alive, his sample chops injected soul and funk into the mix, and his tracks gave rappers something to elevate them rather than just carry them. A Marley beat wasn’t background music. It was the engine that made the whole record go.

In Control, Vol. 1 was more than just a compilation. It was a showcase of Marley’s private army, the legendary Juice Crew. With Biz Markie (RIP), Craig G, Roxanne Shanté, Big Daddy Kane, Kool G Rap, Heavy D, and more, the lineup highlighted just how deep his influence ran. Released on the iconic Cold Chillin’ Records, the album peaked at #163 on the Billboard 200, bringing major attention to the label and solidifying it as a force in the industry.

The project not only stamped Marley Marl as a pioneer but also set the template for the producer-as-star era that followed. From that point on, the man behind the boards was no longer in the shadows; he was just as vital to the record as the voice on the mic. And for Hip-Hop, In Control, Vol. 1 was the proof.