The Sister Love jewelry collection, a partnership between Mary J. Blige and designer Simone I.1 Smith, was featured prominently at the recent Sergio Hudson Fall 2025 runway show. Models on the catwalk showcased the collection’s statement-making pieces, including the iconic Sun Goddess Hoops, which added a new level of shine to the designer’s looks.

The Sister Love collection was created from the friendship between Smith and Blige, drawing inspiration from their shared passion for bold and stylish jewelry.2 The pieces are a testament to their bond and a celebration of their love for unique accessories.