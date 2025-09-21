SyrianG Drops New Single “Falling” – A Slow, Soulful Anthem of Love

R&B artist SyrianG, hailing from Carbondale, IL, is back with a fresh, heartfelt release titled “Falling”—a slow, melodic love song that dives deep into the emotional layers of vulnerability, passion, and connection. Known for her ability to channel real-life experiences into captivating melodies, SyrianG’s latest track is a glowing testament to her growth as both a vocalist and storyteller.

“Falling” showcases her signature blend of smooth vocals, soul-driven lyrics, and melodic beats, delivering a sound that’s both timeless and modern. The single feels like an intimate letter—tender, honest, and emotionally rich—perfect for late-night drives, reflective moments, or romantic evenings.

But this isn’t her first time captivating listeners. If you’re new to SyrianG’s music, make sure to also check out her EP, “Time Up”, which features a collection of tracks rooted in love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. The EP remains a fan favorite for its rawness and lyrical depth, laying the foundation for where SyrianG is today.

💽 Listen Now:

🎵 Stream “Falling” and “Time Up” on all major platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.



and on all major platforms including Spotify and Apple Music. 📺 Don’t forget to visit her YouTube Channel for visuals and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.



📱 Follow SyrianG on Instagram: @syrianng for real-time updates and sneak peeks of what’s next.



Whether you’re already a fan or just discovering her music, now’s the perfect time to dive into the sound of SyrianG. Press play on “Falling” — and let the music speak for itself.