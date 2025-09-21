On this day in 1993, De La Soul released their third full-length studio album, Buhloone Mindstate, a record that showed the trio’s artistry was only growing stronger with time.

Coming two years after their oxymoronic De La Soul Is Dead, the Long Island legends once again worked through Tommy Boy Records to deliver a project that balanced experimentation with authenticity. While Buhloone Mindstatedidn’t dominate the charts and mostly flew under the mainstream radar, it carved out a lasting legacy—earning the 10th spot on comedian Chris Rock’s “Top 25 Hip-Hop Albums of All Time” list published by Rolling Stone.

The album’s most recognized single, “Breakadawn,” remains a standout, weaving Michael Jackson’s “I Can’t Help It” and Smokey Robinson’s “Quiet Storm” into an unforgettable groove. Beyond its lead single, the LP was packed with collaborations that deepened its impact. The late Guru of Gang Starr lent his voice to “Patti Dooke,” a track that underlined the group’s ability to connect with the culture’s finest while still pushing their own creative boundaries.

Buhloone Mindstate may not have carried the commercial weight of their debut, but its depth, layered sound, and lyrical wit cemented it as one of De La’s most complete projects. For fans, it’s a reminder of why Plug 1, Plug 2, and Plug 3 stood apart as innovators in Hip-Hop’s Golden Era.

Today, revisiting this album carries added weight. David “Trugoy the Dove” Jolicoeur passed away in 2023, leaving a void not only in De La Soul but in the culture at large. His voice, humor, and vision helped define the group’s timeless sound. Buhloone Mindstate stands as part of his lasting legacy, a testament to a group that never compromised their artistry.

Salute to Trugoy, Maseo, and Posdnuos for giving us this classic.