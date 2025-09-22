Former boxing champion Adrien Broner has once again found himself at the center of controversy, this time after a viral video showed him in a heated dispute with restaurant staff and police over an alleged $2,200 bar tab.

The incident comes just days after Broner was asked to leave Cam’ron and Mase’s sports podcast It Is What It Is for refusing to stop flirting with a co-host. On September 21, footage surfaced online showing the 35-year-old fighter visibly intoxicated, pacing back and forth as restaurant employees pressed him about the unpaid bill.

In the video, Broner’s emotions swung between defiance and despair. Surrounded by two officers, he insisted he had not done anything wrong, at one point pleading, “Y’all can get a party from me, koo? Why am I bleeding? Y’all taking me or what? I ain’t did nothing. You’ll get your money tomorrow.” He then pulled crumpled bills from his pockets and tossed them on the counter in frustration, saying, “Alright, here y’all go. This is all I can give. If y’all don’t want it, take it back… that’s all I can.”

At another point, Broner broke down, muttering, “I ain’t messed up, my life messed up. That’s what I’m saying, I don’t do this, bruh… Alright, just take me to jail. He really called the Narcs, bruh.”

The viral clip has divided fans and critics. Some argue the boxer was overwhelmed, pointing to his cash offering and erratic state as signs of stress rather than an intentional refusal to pay. Others see the episode as another troubling example of reckless behavior from a fighter whose talent has long been overshadowed by personal struggles and run-ins with the law.

Key details remain unclear: whether Broner attempted partial payment, what exactly was ordered, or how the dispute escalated to police involvement. As with many viral moments, much of the context is missing, leaving the public to piece together fragments of the story.

For Broner, once touted as the heir to Floyd Mayweather, the latest controversy adds to a long list of incidents outside the ring that have derailed his career. Whether this turns into legal trouble or fades as another viral headline, it underscores the turbulence of a boxer whose legacy has become as much about viral clips and courtroom appearances as it has about championship belts.