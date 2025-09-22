Civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced today that the family of Demartravion “Trey” Reed will pursue a second, independent autopsy following his recent death. The procedure will be funded by Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp Autopsy Initiative, which has committed to covering the costs for families seeking independent reviews.

Reed’s body is expected to be released soon by the state medical examiner, at which point the autopsy will be conducted. The family decided to move forward after receiving conflicting accounts and what they described as incomplete information surrounding the circumstances of his death.

In a statement, Crump emphasized the broader impact of the case. “Trey’s death evoked the collective memory of a community that has suffered a historic wound over many, many years and many, many deaths. Peace will come only by getting to the truth. We thank Colin Kaepernick for supporting this grieving family and the cause of justice and truth.”

The Know Your Rights Camp Autopsy Initiative was created to provide families with access to independent autopsies in cases where transparency and accountability are in question. Reed’s case now joins a growing list of families turning to the initiative in search of answers.