Multi-platinum country music artist Bigxthaplug made a last-minute addition to the iHeartRadio Music Festival, delivering an outstanding performance that cemented his place among today’s biggest names in music. Taking the stage on Friday night, he performed alongside a star-studded lineup that included Ed Sheeran, Mariah Carey, LL Cool J, Maroon 5, and more. During his set, fellow artist Bailey Zimmerman joined him to perform their hit song, “All The Way.”

The festival appearance comes as Bigxthaplug’s career continues its rapid ascent. He was recently recognized as a 2026 BMI Honoree for his hit singles “The Largest” and “Mhmm.” His success follows the release of his third full-length project, I Hope You’re Happy, which debuted in August 2025 and has since hit No. 1 on multiple Billboard charts, including the Billboard 200, Hot Rap Songs, and Top Country Album charts.

Beyond his chart-topping success, Bigxthaplug has been making his mark on the festival circuit, with pastappearances at Wireless, Stagecoach, and Rolling Loud. The iHeartRadio Music Festival is the latest addition to his growing list of high-profile performances.

Up next, he is hitting the road with comedian and internet sensation Druski for the highly anticipated Coulda Fest Tour. This dynamic collaboration promises to blend music and comedy like never before, with stops in major cities including New York, Los Angeles, and London. The tour is expected to be one of the most talked-about of the year, bringing high-energy performances, surprise guests, and viral moments to fans worldwide.